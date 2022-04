AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett and discussed the recent global events. He also reviewed the India-Israel cooperation in various areas.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to welcoming him in India very soon. Mr Modi conveyed his best wishes to Naftali Bennett for early recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.