Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
PM Modi says Pharma sector is working relentlessly on COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the country has to overcome second wave of COVID-19 through resolve, courage and preparation and urged States to consider lockdowns only as the last resort. Addressing the nation on the COVID-19 situation, Mr Modi said, the focus should be micro-containment zones. He said, we will take care of economic health as well as the health of the countrymen.

The Prime Minister said the demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country and Centre and state governments along with the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need. Mr Modi said the government is using multiple avenues to ensure the transport of oxygen. He said, there will be new oxygen plants in the states and one lakh new cylinders will also be delivered soon. The Prime Minister asked the State governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. He said, this trust given by the states to the migrant workers will help them. Mr Modi added that States must tell migrant workers they will be vaccinated in next few days and their job will remain with them.

Prime Minister lauded doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, police and health care workers for their commitments. He said, in some cities, large dedicated COVID19 hospitals are being built. He added that the country with two made in India vaccines started the world’s largest vaccination program. Mr Modi said all above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated from 1st of next month. He said, Pharma sector working relentlessly to meet all COVID-19 challenges, including on vaccine development, usage of right medicines. Prime Minister said, our scientists have developed vaccines for the countrymen in a very short time and we have a vaccines suited to India’s cold chain system. Mr Modi said, India is the proud manufacturer of the most affordable covid vaccine in the world. The Prime Minister also shared the pain being faced by the people and expressed his sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID. Invoking Ramzan and Ram Navami, Mr Modi said, all must follow right discipline to safeguard everyone against COVID-19.

Prime Minister called upon youth to form committees, help in COVID administration in their areas to ensure there is no need for containments and lockdowns. He said, there is need to spread awareness and guard against rumours. Mr Modi expressed confidence that India will defeat COVID-19 pandemic and all need to work for benefit of everyone in need of help, including migrant workers. Prime Minister said, the steps that the government has taken in the past few days will certainly help in the current COVID19 situation.

SPORTS

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

