PM Modi Says Demand for SC Reservation Classification is a just one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the demand for classification of Schedule Cast reservations is a just one. He assured that the government will fully support the cause of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS).

He said a committee will soon be set up to look into the classification issue. The Prime Minister addressed the Viswaroopa Mahasabha held by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi in Secunderabad this evening. Mr Modi also alleged that the Congress and BRS have given assurances for the SC reservation which the parties never fulfilled. Mr Modi also assured that the BJP only can do social justice.

