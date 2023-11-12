ICC World Cup: Australia Clinches Seventh Win, England Defeat Pakistan

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In another semifinal Australia will lock horns with South Africa on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the matches will start at 2 PM IST.

Australia registered seventh successive win on Saturday defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their final league match in Pune. Australia chased down the target of 307 runs with 32 deliveries remaining with an incredible 177-run unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh. Marsh was declared Player of the Match.



In the second match England beat Pakistan by 93 runs at Kolkata. Chasing a target of 338 runs, Pakistan were all out for 244 runs in 43.3 overs.

Meanwhile, India will take on Netherlands in their last league match of the tournament tomorrow at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.