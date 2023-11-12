इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 01:40:07      انڈین آواز

ICC World Cup: Australia Clinches Seventh Win, England Defeat Pakistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
In another semifinal Australia will lock horns with South Africa on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the matches will start at 2 PM IST.
Australia registered seventh successive win on Saturday defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their final league match in Pune. Australia chased down the target of 307 runs with 32 deliveries remaining with an incredible 177-run unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh. Marsh was declared Player of the Match.
 
In the second match England beat Pakistan by 93 runs at Kolkata. Chasing a target of 338 runs, Pakistan were all out for 244 runs in 43.3 overs.
Meanwhile, India will take on Netherlands in their last league match of the tournament tomorrow at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“غزہ کے ہسپتالوں پر حملے غیر انسانی اور قابل مذمت”

WHO غزہ کے الشفا ہسپتال پر بمباری کی اطلاعات سامنے آنے کے بعد ...

غزہ میں کچھ بھی اور کوئی بھی محفوظ نہیں، ڈبلیو ایچ او چیف

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر بات چیت کے لیے سلامتی کونسل کا ایک ا ...

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart