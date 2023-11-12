इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 01:40:16      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar on five-day official visit to United Kingdom 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom from today. During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will be holding discussions with his counterpart Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership. Both countries share a warm and thriving relationship. The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030. The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both countries. The Ministry said Dr Jaishankar’s visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“غزہ کے ہسپتالوں پر حملے غیر انسانی اور قابل مذمت”

WHO غزہ کے الشفا ہسپتال پر بمباری کی اطلاعات سامنے آنے کے بعد ...

غزہ میں کچھ بھی اور کوئی بھی محفوظ نہیں، ڈبلیو ایچ او چیف

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر بات چیت کے لیے سلامتی کونسل کا ایک ا ...

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart