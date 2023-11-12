Jaishankar on five-day official visit to United Kingdom 

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom from today. During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will be holding discussions with his counterpart Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership. Both countries share a warm and thriving relationship. The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030. The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both countries. The Ministry said Dr Jaishankar’s visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries.