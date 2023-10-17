PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040

Aditya Raj Das / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals including setting up Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

To realize this vision, the Department of Space will develop a roadmap for Moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle, the construction of a new launch pad, and setting up human-centric Laboratories and associated technologies.



Mr. Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to assess the progress of India’s Gaganyaan Mission and to outline the future of India’s space exploration endeavours. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander. He expressed confidence in India’s capabilities and affirmed the nation’s commitment to scaling new heights in space exploration.



The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. In the meeting, it was noted that around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned.



The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on 21st of October. The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025.