PM Modi reshaped India’s foreign policy with national interest at its core: Jaishankar

AMN / Hyderabad

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the country’s foreign policy that has national interest at its core and in a manner that has harmonized with global good.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on a book titled ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus in Hyderabad, Dr. Jaishankar said the foreign policy is the world outlook of a New India. Stating that Mr Modi looms large on the world stage, the Minister said his policies and initiatives have had their impact.

The Minister stated that the Prime Minister’s language, metaphors, appearance, mannerisms, and habit-they define a persona that the world has come to recognize. Elaborating on the country’s foreign policy, Dr. Jaishankar stated that a large element of this is also the manner in which the prime minister carries himself.

Justice L. Narasimha Reddy said, Mr Modi’s capable handling of COVID pandemic has changed the world perspective of India. EFLU Vice Chancellor, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, highlighted some key excerpts from the articles written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr. Jaishankar, and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.