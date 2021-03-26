PM Modi reaches Dhaka on historic two-day visit to Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the Martyrs of Bangladesh liberation in Dhaka today. After reaching at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka in his two day visit to Bangladesh, Mr. Modi straight away went to National Martyrs Monument, Savar for wreath laying ceremony. Earlier, Mr. Modi was welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on his arrival at Dhaka Airport. He was accorded guard of honour at the Dhaka airport. Indian National anthem was also played on this occasion.

Thanking Sheikh Hasina for the grand welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a twitter that the visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations.



AIR correspondent reports that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to interact with the representatives of Minority communities in Bangladesh today. He will be the guest of honour at the National Day Program of Bangladesh to be held at parade ground later this afternoon.