AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared that President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali served a 7-curry meal at his residence during his visit to the country.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said that the meal, served on a water lily leaf, holds immense cultural significance in Guyana. He said it highlights the deep and enduring connection between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana for their warmth and hospitality.