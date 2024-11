The 22nd meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) took place in New Delhi today. The meeting was co-chaired by the Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, and Russia’s First Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation, A. Boytsov.

