PM Modi phones Sheikh Hasina, greets her on victory

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and extended his heartiest congratulations on the victory of Awami League under her leadership in the 12th parliamentary elections.

“Honorable Indian Prime Minister called our Honorable Prime Minister at 6.45 pm and greeted on her victory,” Assistant press secretary to the Prime Minister MM Emrul Kayas said.

He said the Indian premier also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for holding the national election successfully.

Modi said his country is committed to further strengthen the Indian partnership with Bangladesh in different sectors.

In reply, Kayas said, the Bangladesh premier also thanked her Indian counterpart for the greetings.

The Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said her government is always firmly committed to maintain good relations with the neighboring countries.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections … we are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” Narendra Modi wrote in his X handle (former tweeter) after the telephone conversation.

In his tweet, the Indian premier also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Indian high commission here said in a congratulatory letter sent today, Prime Minister Modi said the historic and close ties between India and Bangladesh will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership.