PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation; exchanges views on enhancing bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn in New Delhi. John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

During the meeting, the Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID situation in India in spite of the challenges of large and diverse population.

Prime Minister noted that people’s participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values. There was also a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.