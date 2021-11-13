Number of forcibly displaced person has exceeded 84 million globally this year: UN
Five soldiers, 2 civilians killed in insurgent attack in Manipur; President, PM condemn attack
52nd IFFI announces its prestigious line up of entries for international competition section
26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli District
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2021 02:37:23      انڈین آواز

PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation; exchanges views on enhancing bilateral ties

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn in New Delhi. John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

During the meeting, the Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID situation in India in spite of the challenges of large and diverse population.

Prime Minister noted that people’s participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values. There was also a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards-2021

Staff Reporter President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away the National Sports Awards-2021 and Adventure Awar ...

Neeraj Chopra leads star parade as President confers Awards on Sporting Heroes

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, led the star parade as President Ram Na ...

Golf: Shiv Kapur and Rashid Khan tied at top at halfway stage of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chandigarh Dubai-based Shiv Kapur and Delhi's Rashid Khan emerged as joint leaders afte ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz