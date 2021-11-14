26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli District

FILE

At least 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with Police in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Saturday. District Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said that Police have recovered the bodies of 26 Naxals so far from the forest.

He informed that the gunbattle broke out in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 Police Commando team was conducting a search operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Soumya Munde.

He further informed that while the identity of the slain Naxals was yet to be ascertained, according to sources, a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them. Mr. Goyal said that three Police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment.