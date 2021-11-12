At least 12 wounded in blast at Afghanistan Mosque
UP Defence Industrial Corridor will be vehicle of Industrial Revolution: Rajnath Singh

AMN / LUCKNOW

Defence Mantri Rajnath Singh today said that production of Defence equipments at 6 nodes of Defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh will start soon and the UP Defence Industrial Corridor will become the vehicle of Industrial Revolution in Uttar Pradesh in the times to come.

Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath today held consultations to enhance investment in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor at the Chief Minister’s residence here .

Addressing to the investors Defence minister announced that the Government is considering centrally sponsored scheme to incentivise investments in Defence Industrial Corridors and develop the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He said that the UP Defence Industrial Corridor will play a crucial role in creating a strong defence and aerospace sector in Uttar Pradesh and realise the Government’s dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Raksha Mantri listened to the views of representatives of private defence industries present at the meeting and was briefed on the progress of investments in UPDIC.

Speaking on the reforms initiated by the state government he said, “the new policy reforms, coupled with the ever-increasing ranking in ‘ease of doing business’, have paved the way of industrial development in the state and taken ‘Uttar Pradesh’ on the path of ‘Uttam Pradesh’”.

