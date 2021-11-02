PM Modi meets President of Ukraine, PM of Nepal, PM of Israel and Bill Gates on sidelines of COP26

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow and exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments. He appreciated the cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic including mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates.

Mr. Modi also held meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba. In their first engagement since Mr Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen close bilateral ties. They also discussed climate,COVID-19 and resolved to work together toward post pandemic recovery.

On the sidelines of COP26, Mr Modi also held meeting with Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett. In their first such engagement, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

He also met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates . Both sides discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change.