PM Modi meets Foreign Minister of Kuwait

Dec 5, 2024

PM recalls his meeting with Crown Prince of Kuwait in September in New York and expresses satisfaction at the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Tuesday.  Recalling his meeting with Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in September in New York, PM expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in bilateral relations. 

They discussed measures to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and strong people to people ties. 

PM thanked the leadership of Kuwait for taking care of the one million strong Indian community living in Kuwait.

PM expressed confidence  that the close cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council would be further strengthened under Kuwait’s ongoing Presidency of the GCC. They exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and expressed support for early return of peace, security and stability in the region. 

Prime Minister accepted the  invitation of the Kuwait Leadership to visit the country at the earliest opportunity.

