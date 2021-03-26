Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
Democracy murdered in Bihar: Congress
United States, Europe pledge deeper cooperation to counter China
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Bangladesh
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2021 07:17:26      انڈین آواز

PM Modi leaves for Dhaka on 2-day visit to Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two day visit to Bangladesh from today. The visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events including Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The other events are 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation. During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh as the guest of honour.

He will also call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, which highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh. The Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

We spoke to our correspondent Yogesh Pandya from Air Force Station Palam just before the departure of Prime Minister Modi to Dhaka.

Prime Minister Modi will be the guest of honour at the National Day celebrations of Bangladesh in Dhaka today. It will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister will also visit Bangabandhu’s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay his respect. He will also visit the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition to offer prayers to Goddess Kali. He will also visit Orakandi and interact with the representatives of the Matua community. Apart from this, Prime Minister will also have substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also meet Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and dignitaries.

This is the first foreign visit of Prime Minister Modi after Covid19 pandemic, which itself signifies its importance. Mr. Modi is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Moreover, Bangladesh is our friendly neighboring country, which shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties with India.

India and Bangladesh are likely to sign several MoUs during Prime Minister Modi’s visit. These will be in the field of disaster management and cooperation between some institutions of the two countries. The focus will remain on people to people contact and strengthening the bilateral ties on the strong bonding of history, culture, language and other similarities. India will also extend its support to Bangladesh’s remarkable economic development. India will also express its solidarity and support for Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19.

Both the leaders first met in 2014 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Since then, both the leaders have already met several times and are enjoying strong personal bonding, which has further strengthened the bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries. Prime Minister Modi described Bangladesh as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” Policy, while his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina also called India a true friend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Para Shooter Sidhartha Babu claims bronze; India finish with 7 medals

AMN / Al Ain (UAE) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu claimed a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven me ...

Shooting World Cup: Indian Women Pistol Team Win Gold

Harpal Singh Bedi  / New Delhi Sports Pistol trio  Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, struc ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz