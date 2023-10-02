इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 11:58:05      انڈین آواز

PM Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation multiple development initiatives in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around 19,260 crores rupees from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. He also dedicated to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about 11 thousand 895 crores Rupees. He also laid the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over one thousand 880 crore rupees.

Around 2.2 lakh houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Gramin and more than 1355 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban at a cost of around 140 crores rupees were also dedicated by Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects of over 1530 crore rupees for Gwalior and Sheopur districts. The Ghatigaon-Bhitarwar and Sada projects will together provide drinking water to over 3 lakh villagers of the region.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of critical care units in Gwalior, Vidisha, Betul, Katni, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh and Agar Malwa. They will be developed at a cost of over 150 crore Rupees.
Mr Modi dedicated the academic building of IIT Indore and laid the foundation stone for other buildings in the campus including Hostel.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore and Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjan while dedicating Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre, Gwalior to the nation.

