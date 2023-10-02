Kerala: Cochin International Airport launches seven mega projects

AMN

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in Kerala launched seven mega projects on Monday evening taking into account growth potential in passenger traffic, tourism and agrarian economy.

The new projects include the construction of a new apron sprawling over 15 lakh square feet and a terminal expansion which will add five lakh square feet to the existing international terminal. The airport has also plans to construct a luxury aero lounge for the convenience of short-stay travellers, which will be the biggest such facility in the country. A Golf Resort and a Sports Centre will also be developed adjacent to the airport.

A Digiyatra e-boarding software developed in-house, modernisation of airport services, an import cargo terminal and a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System were also inaugurated today.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of CIAL, launched the infrastructure development projects at a function held at the airport this evening.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister launched a state-wide cleanliness drive at a function held at the Ernakulam General Hospital, where he inaugurated a new cancer block.