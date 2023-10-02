Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested from Jaitpur in South Delhi

AMN

A special cell of Delhi police arrested National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted and suspected ISIS terrorist, Shahnawaz from Jaitpur in South Delhi on Monday. Apart from him, two persons, also carrying bounty on their heads by the National Investigation Agency were also arrested.

The anti-terror agency had placed a reward of 3 lakh rupees on the arrested terrorist Shahnawaz. Shahnawaz, who hails from south-east Delhi, was also wanted in the Pune ISIS case.

Addressing a press briefing, Special Commissioner of Police HS Dhaliwal, said, bomb making literature, sent from Pakistan-based handlers, and other incriminating materials were recovered from Shahnawaz’s hideouts.

He said that initial interrogation revealed that these people conducted elaborate recce in Western Ghats, southern India, including Hubbali, Dharwad, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat to establish their hideouts.

According to police, the three wanted suspected terrorists were produced before the court earlier in the morning and have been sent to seven days of police custody.