PM Modi launches several rail, road projects in Madhya Pradesh

Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the last 10 years, the government has been dedicated to the upliftment, pride, and respect of the tribal society.  Addressing the Tribal Mahakumbh organized in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, he said that every guarantee of empowerment and development of tribes has been fulfilled by the double-engine government of BJP.

He said that tribal society is not a vote bank for us but they are the pride of the country and the guarantee of the country’s bright future.

Mr Modi said that the BJP government has made a record increase in MSP on forest produce and has also increased the number of forest produce items under the ambit of MSP from 10 to 90 forest produce, he added that Van Dhan Kendras have been opened to provide new markets to tribal products.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth about 7,300 crore rupees in Jhabua, the tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region. The Prime Minister also disbursed monthly installments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Mr Modi distributed 1 lakh 75 thousand records of rights to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme. The Prime Minister also transferred around 55 crore rupees for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of ‘CM Rise School’ in Jhabua.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam districts; and 14 urban water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0 and Nal Jal Yojna for 50 Gram Panchayats of Jhabua. He laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station, doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain C cabin railway line; Itarsi-North-South grade separator with yard remodeling; and third line connecting Barkhera-Budni-Itarsi. Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation multiple road development projects worth more than 3275 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

