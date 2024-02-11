Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Police imposes section 144 CrPC at borders adjoining UP

@DelhiPolice

Delhi Police on Sunday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh ahead of farmer’s agitation to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order. It will be in effect from 11th Feb 2024 till 11th March 2024.

Gathering of the public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the jurisdictional area of the northeast district will be prohibited. No person or protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, Trishul, spears, lathi, rods, etc. Entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, horses, etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh has also been prohibited.