इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 03:36:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government to seek trust vote in Bihar Assembly

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government is seeking a vote of trust today in the state assembly on the first day of the Budget Session of the state legislature. To achieve the majority mark the NDA alliance needs the support of 122 MLAs in the House of the 243 members.

The BJP-JD(U) led alliance had submitted the letter of support of 128 members on the 28th January to the governor on the day of formation of government. The Budget Session will begin this morning at 11.30 with the address of the Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar to the joint sitting of both the Houses in the Central Hall of the State Assembly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said after the governor’s address the House will first take up the no-confidence motion brought by NDA members against the incumbent Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, who is a RJD member. The present Speaker who was elected during the Grand Alliance government had refused to resign despite the formation of the NDA government.

Amid claims and counter claims of defection of MLAs the ruling NDA and opposition Grand Alliance have taken measures to flock together their legislators.

Both the JD(U) and BJP shifted their MLAs to a private hotel in Patna last evening after the meeting. The RJD, Left and Congress members are camping at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. All members will reach the State Assembly  straight from their respective camps. JD(U) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting of party MLAs and briefed them about the strategy last evening.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai said the NDA will easily win the trust vote. He said NDA is intact and there is no cause of any concern. In view of high voltage political drama the security has been enhanced around the Assembly premises and official residences of Chief Minister and RJD leaders. In the 243 member state assembly NDA constituent BJP has 78 members, JD(U) has 45 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has 04 members. One Independent is also part of the NDA. The total number of support is 128. On the other hand the opposition Grand Alliance led by the RJD-Congress has support of 114 MLAs. RJD which is the largest party has 79 members. The Congress party has 19 MLAs and the Left parties together have 16 members. One member of  AIMIM is not supporting any faction in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart