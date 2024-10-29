PM Modi launches and inaugurates multiple health projects on Ayurveda Day

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around 12 thousand 850 crore rupees in New Delhi on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day.

Prime Minister also launched an expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above as a major addition to Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income. Mr Modi also inaugurated Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda. It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha. The foundation stones of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh were also laid by the Prime Minister. During the event, he laid the foundation stone of 21 Critical Care Blocks in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.