PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Zoramthanga, with her soulful rendition of famous music composer A R Rahman’s version of national song Vande Mataram.

Prime Minister Modi has praised the kid Esther Hnamte for singing a modern version of the national song “Vande Mataram”. Tagging the Mizoram Chief Minister’s tweet and the video of the girl’s rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted making comments as “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition.”

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

Four-year-old Esther’s rendition of Vande Mataram has already caught the attention of scores of netizens. The video was uploaded on Esther Hnamte’s YouTube channel on October 25, which has over 74,000 subscribers.

In a white shirt and black skirt, with a ribbon pinned to the collar, the kid carries the music video with grace. Musician A R Rahman had sung “Vande Mataram” in a more contemporary style in 1997. Rahman himself shared the video of the little girl on his twitter. The official music video on YouTube has got nearly 5.5 lakh views.