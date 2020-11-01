Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
New norms for MBBS admissions, setting up of medical colleges
India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2020 10:16:17      انڈین آواز

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Zoramthanga, with her soulful rendition of famous music composer A R Rahman’s version of national song Vande Mataram.

Prime Minister Modi has praised the kid Esther Hnamte for singing a modern version of the national song “Vande Mataram”. Tagging the Mizoram Chief Minister’s tweet and the video of the girl’s rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted making comments as “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition.”

Four-year-old Esther’s rendition of Vande Mataram has already caught the attention of scores of netizens. The video was uploaded on Esther Hnamte’s YouTube channel on October 25, which has over 74,000 subscribers.

In a white shirt and black skirt, with a ribbon pinned to the collar, the kid carries the music video with grace. Musician A R Rahman had sung “Vande Mataram” in a more contemporary style in 1997. Rahman himself shared the video of the little girl on his twitter. The official music video on YouTube has got nearly 5.5 lakh views.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!