PM Modi interacts with members of Armed Forces in Kargil

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the vision of new India as not just a country but a mixture of sacrifice, love, compassion, talent, courage, valour and wisdom. The Prime Minister was interacting with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil. Mr Modi said, civilizations emerged and perished in world history, but India has risen from every possible challenge. He said, a nation becomes immortal when the brave soldiers of that country have immense faith in it.

Saying Desh-bhakti or patriotism is equal to Dev-bhakti or worship, the Prime minister hailed the Armed Forces of the country. The Prime minister also wished everyone a very happy Diwali. The Prime minister said that the adoption of the new ensign of the Navy is another step away from imperialism. He said, the naval ensign now is a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s bravery. Mr Modi underlined the nation is breaking the shackles of colonialism and the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath is a symbol of this resolve.

The Prime minister said, the Brahmos supersonic missiles to Tejas fighter jets are a few examples of India’s new power. The Prime Minister took the pledge of being Aatmanirbhar. He said over the last 8 years, the government worked with a focus on implementing reforms within the armed forces.