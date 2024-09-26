THE INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with BJP Karyakartas of Haryana via NaMo App

Sep 26, 2024

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence that the people of Haryana will give the BJP a chance to serve once again. Addressing BJP booth workers in Haryana through video conferencing, Mr Modi said the BJP is running a government free of corruption in the state. He highlighted that the youth of the state are getting employment without having to resort to any ill practices.

Criticising Congress, Mr. Modi alleged that the party is gripped with factionalism, infighting, and settling scores with each other. He claimed that such a party can never win the trust of the people of Haryana.

