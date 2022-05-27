FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2022 08:41:40      انڈین آواز

PM Modi inaugurates several projects and lays foundation stones for new projects in Tamil Nadu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and Union Minister Dr L. Murugan were among those present on the occasion.

Image

AMN / Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for six key projects worth 28,540 crore rupees at a function in Chennai. He also dedicated to the nation five projects that have been completed at a cost of 2,960 crore rupees. The total expenditure on all the eleven projects is around 31,500 crore rupees.

Some of the completed projects include the third broad-gauge line connecting Tambaram and Chengalpattu in the periphery of Chennai. Another is the 75-km long Madurai-Theni Gauge Conversion project that has been executed at a cost of over 500 crore rupees.
He also laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Chennai – Bengaluru Expressway worth 14,870 crore rupees, that covers parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Another major road project is the 21-kilometer long, four-lane, double-decker, elevated road connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal in the city, which will be built at a cost of over 5850 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the works on the redevelopment of the five Railway Stations at Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari, at a cost of 1800 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister also handed over the keys of 1152 houses constructed at a cost of 116 crore rupees as part of the Light House Project in Chennai, under the urban component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, to the beneficiaries.

While lauding players for their performance at Deaflympics, Mr. Modi said, the players from Tamil Nadu made excellent contributions in the recently concluded games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over 31,500 crore rupees in Chennai. These projects will boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be back in Tamil Nadu. He said, it is always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu. This land is special. The people, culture and language of this state are outstanding. He said that someone or the other from Tamil Nadu is always excelling. He recalled hosting the Deaflympics contingent and said, this time, it was India’s best performance in the tournament. Out of the 16 medals, we have won, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in six of those medals.

Further commenting on rich Tamil culture, Mr Modi said, the Tamil language is eternal and Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, From Madurai to Malaysia, From Namakkal to New York, From Salem to South Africa, The occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour.

The Prime Minister said that in the project inaugurated or laid the foundation stones, a thrust on road connectivity is visible. This is so as it is directly linked to economic prosperity. He said that Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway will connect two major centres and the Four-Lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai port more efficient and decongest the city. He expressed his happiness that five Railway Stations are being redeveloped. This modernisation and development are being done keeping in mind the needs of the future. At the same time, it will merge with local art and culture. Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, he said, will help the farmers as it will give them new markets.

Mr Modi congratulated all those getting houses as a part of the historic Chennai Light House project under the PM-Awas Yojana. He noted that the multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be Aatmanirbhar.

The Prime Minister said that history has taught us that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The Government is fully focused on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable, he said, referring to both physical and coastal infrastructure. The aim is to achieve Garib Kalyan. The emphasis on social infrastructure indicates our emphasis on the principle of ‘Sarv Jan Hitaya and Sarv Jan Sukhaya’, he said. Mr Modi said that his government is working to achieve saturation level coverage for key schemes.

The Prime Minister remarked that the government has gone beyond what is traditionally referred to as infrastructure. A few years ago, he said, infrastructure referred to roads, power and water. Today we are working to expand India’s gas pipeline network. Work is happening on i-ways. It is the vision to bring high-speed internet to every village.

Mr Modi stressed that the government is fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture. In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government. He added that the ‘Subramania Bharati Chair’ on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. He said that since BHU is located in his constituency, the joy was extra special.

The Prime Minister said, Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka. He recalled that he was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jaffna. The government is undertaking numerous projects to assist Tamil people in Sri Lanka. These projects cover health care, transportation, housing and culture.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the country’s collective resolve to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and Union Minister Dr L. Murugan were among those present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart