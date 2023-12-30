इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2023 07:36:24      انڈین آواز

PM Modi inaugurates Airport and Ayodhya Dham Railway Station at Ayodhya, Also flags off special trains

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station Known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. The Station reflects the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

PM Modi also inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya

The Station is developed at a cost of more than 240 crore rupees to cater to around one lakh passengers daily. The three-story modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, food plazas, shops for puja needs, child care rooms, and waiting halls. Prime Minister Modi flagged off a new category of superfast passenger trains – the Amrit Bharat Express.

These are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. This train has engines at both ends for better acceleration. Amrit Bharat Express provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others. The Prime Minister also flagged off six new Vande Bharat Trains.

Image

These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

