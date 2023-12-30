इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2023 01:06:12      انڈین آواز

MEA briefing on Qatar Court, Grounded Aircraft, Extradition, Red Sea, Baby Ariha

AMN / NEW DELHI

On Qatar court commuting death sentence of eight Indian former Navy personnel, Ministry of External Affairs MEA today said that the sentences have been reduced but it doesn’t have any additional information to share until it gets to see the detailed judgment. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the interests of Indians and their family members is Government’s foremost concern. He said, the Ministry will discuss the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members. The Spokesperson urged the media not to engage in speculation.

On aircraft with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, Mr Bagchi said, it was grounded during a technical halt near Paris and a few Indians stayed back there. He said, this is being dealt by French authorities as per their local laws. The Spokesperson said, the specific Indians who are there, require any assistance from MEA, it would extend consular assistance.

On a media query on extradition request to Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Mr Bagchi said, the person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India and he is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. He said, in this regard, MEA has conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case. The Spokesperson said, India has been flagging the issue of activities, that he has been wanted for. He said, recently a request was sent.

On the situation in the Red Sea, Mr Bagchi said, India values the free movement of commercial shipping, which is one of the fundamental principles underpinning global commerce. He said, India is carefully evaluating all aspects of the unfolding situation in that region.

On baby Ariha case, the spokesperson said, it is an important issue and MEA continue to monitor it. India has been working towards cultural immersion of the child and resource materials relating to Indian festivals, customs and practices were handed over to the German authorities. New Delhi remains in constant engagement with the German authorities to safeguard the child’s cultural, national identity and rights and to ensure her return to India.

