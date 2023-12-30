इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2023 01:05:52      انڈین آواز

Centre, Assam Govt and ULFA sign tripartite accord to end insurgency in North East region

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A historic tripartite peace accord was signed between the Centre, Assam Government and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in New Delhi on Friday. The deal is intended to bring lasting peace in the North East region. The Memorandum of Settlement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said, it is a matter of joy that today is a golden day for the future of Assam. He said, Assam and North-East faced violence for a long time and after Mr Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, efforts were made to reduce the gap between Delhi and Northeast. Mr Shah said, under the guidance of Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs worked with the vision of a Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict. The Home Minister said, in the last five years, nine accords related to peace and borders were signed which have brought peace in North-Eastern region. He said, over nine thousand cadres of insurgent groups have surrendered. Mr Shah said, with this accord, ULFA, the oldest insurgent group of Assam agreed to abjure the path of violence.

The Home Minister said, in ULFA conflict, about 10 thousand people from both sides were killed, who were citizens of this country, but today this problem is being completely resolved. He said that Government of India has agreed to provide a huge package and several big projects for all round development of Assam. Mr Shah said, Modi government will comply with all provisions of the agreement. He said, after formation of Modi government in 2014, violent incidents in Assam decreased by 87 per cent, deaths by 90 per cent and kidnappings by 84 per cent.

Mr Shah said, a time-bound program will be made by the Ministry of Home Affairs to fulfill the demands of ULFA and a committee will also be formed for its monitoring.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, today is a historic day for Assam. He said, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, work for Assam’s peace was always underway. The Chief Minister said, three accords have been signed and the move will fulfill the aspirations of people of the State.

Representatives of ULFA and senior officials of Assam and Central Government were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart