Centre, Assam Govt and ULFA sign tripartite accord to end insurgency in North East region

A historic tripartite peace accord was signed between the Centre, Assam Government and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in New Delhi on Friday. The deal is intended to bring lasting peace in the North East region. The Memorandum of Settlement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said, it is a matter of joy that today is a golden day for the future of Assam. He said, Assam and North-East faced violence for a long time and after Mr Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, efforts were made to reduce the gap between Delhi and Northeast. Mr Shah said, under the guidance of Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs worked with the vision of a Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict. The Home Minister said, in the last five years, nine accords related to peace and borders were signed which have brought peace in North-Eastern region. He said, over nine thousand cadres of insurgent groups have surrendered. Mr Shah said, with this accord, ULFA, the oldest insurgent group of Assam agreed to abjure the path of violence.

The Home Minister said, in ULFA conflict, about 10 thousand people from both sides were killed, who were citizens of this country, but today this problem is being completely resolved. He said that Government of India has agreed to provide a huge package and several big projects for all round development of Assam. Mr Shah said, Modi government will comply with all provisions of the agreement. He said, after formation of Modi government in 2014, violent incidents in Assam decreased by 87 per cent, deaths by 90 per cent and kidnappings by 84 per cent.



Mr Shah said, a time-bound program will be made by the Ministry of Home Affairs to fulfill the demands of ULFA and a committee will also be formed for its monitoring.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, today is a historic day for Assam. He said, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, work for Assam’s peace was always underway. The Chief Minister said, three accords have been signed and the move will fulfill the aspirations of people of the State.



Representatives of ULFA and senior officials of Assam and Central Government were present on the occasion.