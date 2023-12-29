Govt sanctions 29 road projects in Ladakh worth over 1100 crore rupees

AMN

Government has sanctioned twenty-nine road projects in Ladakh worth over 1170 crore rupees for encompassing state Highway, major and other District roads. Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed that additionally, around 182 crore rupees has been allocated for eight bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure fund Scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Minister said, that through these initiatives Ladakh will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages. Mr. Gadkari added that the move is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh.