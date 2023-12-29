इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2023 06:53:58      انڈین آواز

Supreme Court collegium recommends names for Chief Justices of five High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended to the Centre the names of five judges to be appointed as chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gawhati, Allahabad, and Jharkhand.

The collegium recommended the name of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava for appointment as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana HC, Vijay Bishnoi of the Gawhati HC, Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad HC, and B R Sarangi of the Jharkhand HC.

The Supreme Court collegium is headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and has Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai as members.

