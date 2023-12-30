Government declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a terrorist. The Ministry in its notification said he was affiliated with the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International and also involved in the planning of a rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021.

It further said that gangster Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law, and order in the State of Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions, and other anti-national activities in different parts of the country.