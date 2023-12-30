NHAI undertakes Road Safety Measures on National Highways to counter reduced visibility during foggy conditions

AMN

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has undertaken Road Safety Measures on the National Highways to counter reduced visibility during foggy conditions. The measures include reinstalling missing or damaged road signs, enhance visibility of safety devices by providing reflective markers, providing transverse bar markings in habitations and accident-prone locations and ensuring functional blinkers at median openings at under-construction zones and hazardous locations.

The NHAI has also taken measures to alert highway users in reduced visibility conditions. These measures include use of Variable Message Signs (VMS) or electronic signages to display ‘Foggy Weather Alerts’ and speed limit messages. In addition, NHAI field offices have been directed to undertake Nighttime Highway inspection on weekly basis.