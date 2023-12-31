IIT BHU Gang-Rape Case: 3 Suspects arrested, Probe Underway

They are Allegedly members of BJP IT Cell

UP police in Varanasi have apprehended three suspects accused of gang-raping an IIT BHU student. The police also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

The arrested individuals are Kunal Pandey from Brij Enclave Colony Sunderpur, and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel from Jivadhipur Bajardiha. The police also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

Media reports and social media posts alleged that two of the suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape case are linked to the BJP IT cell. Kunal Pandey holds the position of metropolitan coordinator in the BJP IT cell in Varanasi, while Saksham Patel serves as the Varanasi metropolitan co-convenor in the IT cell. further probe going on ….

Akhilesh Yadav responds

The president of Samajvadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, reacted to this case in a social media post on X pointing out that these were the new BJP workers under the patronage of senior BJP leaders. He also alleges that the arrested were BJP workers who have received immunity from top BJP leaders.

What happened?

The horrifying incident took place on the night of November 1 at IIT BHU when three youths on motorcycles forced a girl student at gunpoint to undress. They proceeded to assault and gang-rape her, documenting the heinous act through video.

ये हैं भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं की छत्रछाया में सरेआम पनपते और घूमते भाजपाइयों की वो नयी फसल, जिनकी ‘तथाकथित ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस सरकार’ में दिखावटी तलाश जारी थी लेकिन पुख़्ता सबूतों और जनता के बीच बढ़ते गुस्से के दबाव में भाजपा सरकार को आख़िरकार इन दुष्कर्मियों को गिरफ़्तार करना ही पड़ा, ये वही भाजपाई हैं जिन्होंने बीएचयू की एक छात्रा के साथ अभद्रता की सभी सीमाएँ तोड़ दी थीं। देशभर की एक-एक नारी देख रही है कि भाजपा नारी-सम्मान के साथ कैसा मनमाना खिलवाड़ कर रही है और महिला अत्याचार, उत्पीड़न और बलात्कार के आरोपियों को बचा रही है। आगामी चुनाव में महिलाएँ भाजपा को एक भी वोट नहीं देंगी। महिलाएँ ही भाजपा की हार का कारण बनेंगी। भाजपा का सच आज जनता के सामने है। जनता आगामी चुनाव में भाजपा को हराकर अपना फ़ैसला भी देगी और महिलाओं के साथ इंसाफ़ करेगी। Akhilesh Yadav@yadavakhilesh