PM Modi Inaugurates New Chhattisgarh Assembly Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the new building of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur. Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the entire nation today is moving forward by preserving its heritage while pursuing development. He noted that this spirit is reflected in every decision and policy of the Central Government. The Prime Minister said that this vision of India can clearly be seen in the new building of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, which mirrors the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Mr. Modi stated that the new Assembly building stands as a pillar of democracy, and the decisions taken here will guide the destiny of Chhattisgarh for decades to come.

During his one-day visit to Raipur, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Shanti Shikhar of the Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur. The centre is a modern hub for spiritual learning, peace and meditation. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the development of the nation is linked to the development of its states. He added that guided by this mantra, the government is committed to making India a developed nation.

The Prime Minister stated that organisations like the Brahma Kumaris have a significant role in this endeavour. Mr. Modi said that the institution believes in less talk and more service. He expressed confidence that the centre will emerge as a major platform for meaningful efforts towards world peace in the times to come.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur, where he interacted with nearly two-and-a-half thousand children under the “Dil Ki Baat” programme. These children, suffering from congenital heart diseases, have received free and successful treatment at the hospital. On this occasion, the Prime Minister presented “Gift of Life” certificates to the children.

During his visit to Raipur today, Mr. Modi will also inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and the Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum in Nava Raipur. In addition, he will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations to mark twenty-five years of the formation of Chhattisgarh. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over fourteen thousand crore rupees in sectors including roads, industry, healthcare and energy.