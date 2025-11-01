The Indian Awaaz

Stampede at Andhra’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple Claims 9 Lives

Nov 1, 2025

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 2:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

AT LEAST NINE PEOPLE were killed in a stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh today.

The incident occurred during Ekadashi, when a large crowd of devotees gathered for darshan. According to reports, a railing collapsed, causing people to fall and triggering a stampede. The deceased are said to be from the nearby areas of Palasa and Kashibugga. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy, calling it extremely painful that devotees lost their lives while visiting the temple. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper and speedy medical care for the injured. The Chief Minister also instructed local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and oversee relief measures. The district remains in deep grief following the incident.

