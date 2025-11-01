The Indian Awaaz

Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Accuses Modi of Insulting Patel’s Legacy

Nov 1, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said it was his personal opinion that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should be banned, alleging that most law and order issues stem from the BJP-RSS combine.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Kharge accused the PM of disrespecting Patel’s legacy by allowing government employees to associate with the RSS.

Citing Patel’s 1948 letter to Syama Prasad Mookerjee after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, Kharge said the RSS had created an atmosphere that led to the tragedy. He said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should heed Patel’s warnings.

Kharge also paid tribute to Patel and former PM Indira Gandhi on their anniversaries, calling them the “Iron Man” and “Iron Lady” who worked to preserve India’s unity.

