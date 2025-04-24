PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Bihar

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over 13,480 crore rupees during his visit to Bihar. He participated in a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day and presented the National Panchayat Awards, recognising and incentivising the best-performing Panchayats on the occasion.

He inaugurated railway projects worth 870 crore rupees and flagged off four trains during his visit to Bihar. The Prime Minister flagged off the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna, and the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, through video conferencing during an event organised at Madhubani marking National Panchayati Raj Day. This is the second Namo Bharat train in the country, while the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express marks the third such train service. Additionally, the Prime Minister flagged off two passenger trains- one from Saharsa to Pipra and another from Samastipur to Saharsa. During the event, rail lines between Supaul and Pipra, Hasanpur and Bithan, and Khagaria and Alauli were also dedicated to the nation. These projects aim to improve connectivity and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region.