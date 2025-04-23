International Conclave on ‘Buddha Dharma & Culture of Northeast India’ concludes in Namsai

AMN/ WEB DESK

The two-day International Conclave on the theme “Buddha Dharma and Culture of Northeast India” concluded in Namsai on Tuesday. Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, GoI, it was held by the International Buddhist Confederation in collaboration with Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala.

The event witnessed the participation of several Buddhist monks and scholars from India as well as countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

The conclave was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday. Bhutan’s Consul General in Guwahati, Jigme Thinley Namgyal, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, Abhijit Halder and Secretary General Shartse Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche were among the notable attendees.

During the conclave, discussions were held on the historical relevance, art and culture of the region and the cultural impact of Buddha Dhamma on the neighbouring countries, and vice versa. On the final day on Tuesday, prayers were offered at the Vipassana Hall of the Golden Pagoda in Namsai for the souls of those who lost their lives in the recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand.

While talking to Prasar Bharati, Abhijit Haldar, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, said that this was the first time such a conclave was organised in Namsai.

The conclave aimed to give scholars from across the globe an opportunity to witness and appreciate the rich Buddhist heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.