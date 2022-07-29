FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Sabarkantha, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three projects of Sabar Dairy worth more than 1,000 crore rupees at Gadhoda Chawki in Sabarkantha.

Mr Modi inaugurated a Powder Plant with a capacity of around 120 metric tonnes per day and Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant with a capacity of three lakh litres per day. He laid foundation stone for one Cheese & Whey Drying Plant Project with an outlay of 600 crore rupees.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, when the country is celebrating the 75 years of independence, the new initiatives of Sabar Dairy will be proved as the golden period in the milk revolution.

All the new plants which are built with latest technology, will benefit more than 3.5 lakh cattle rearers of the region.

Earlier, PM Modi was greeted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP State President C. R. Patil at Ahmedabad Airport.

