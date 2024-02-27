इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2024 06:01:45      انڈین آواز
PM Modi inaugurates 03 space infrastructure projects in Kerala

Reveals names of 04 astronaut-designates selected for Gaganyaan mission

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects worth about 1,800 crore rupees. These projects include the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Modi also reviewed preparations for the Gaganyaan Mission and revealed the names of 4 astronaut-designates selected for the Gaganyaan mission. They are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The Prime Minister also bestowed astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, that by 2035, India will have its space station in space that will help us study the unknown expanses of space. He said, that in this period of Amrit Kaal, Indian astronauts will land on the surface of the moon on our rocket. Mr Modi said, India’s success in the space sector is sowing the seeds of scientific temperament in the country’s young generation.  

Mr. Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

Later, Mr. Modi addressed the public event of the conclusion ceremony of the ‘Padayatra’ organised by the BJP’s State unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

