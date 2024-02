Dr. S Jaishankar co-chairs 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi

@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara are currently chairing the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

Welcoming his Thai counterpart, Dr Jaishankar said, the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting today will take the partnership forward.

The visiting dignitary arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a four-day official visit. Mr. Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today. This is his first official visit to India.