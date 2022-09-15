PM Modi in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving Samarkand this evening, September 15, on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Mr. Modi will participate in restricted and extended sessions of the summit tomorrow.

He said the PM will also hold bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan and some other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. He added that Mr. Modi’s participation in the Summit is a reflection of the importance that India attaches to the SCO and its cause.