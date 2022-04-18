PM Modi in Gujarat, Reviews activities of Command and Control Centre for Schools

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Coordinators and teachers to focus on physical education in the school curriculum. Mr. Modi said that now sports and physical education are the part of education under the New Education Policy. The Prime Minister visited the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. This state-of-the-Art Centre has been named as Vidhya Samiksha Kendra. After reaching the Command and Control Centre for Schools, the Prime Minister visited various exhibitions and displays and got the minute information of its working. He also interacted with the Cluster Coordinators.

Mr. Modi emphasized on nutritional food for the students. He appealed to Coordinators to use this technology for nutritional food to the school children along with learning and assessment.

According to sources, this Centre collects over five hundred cror data sets annually and analyses those meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help to enhance overall learning outcomes for students in the state. The Centre also helps in tracking daily online attendance of teachers and students and undertakes centralised summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students.

Earlier, Mr. Modi was welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from this evening.