FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2022 01:51:26      انڈین آواز

PM Modi in Gujarat, Reviews activities of Command and Control Centre for Schools

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Coordinators and teachers to focus on physical education in the school curriculum. Mr. Modi said that now sports and physical education are the part of education under the New Education Policy. The Prime Minister visited the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. This state-of-the-Art Centre has been named as Vidhya Samiksha Kendra. After reaching the Command and Control Centre for Schools, the Prime Minister visited various exhibitions and displays and got the minute information of its working. He also interacted with the Cluster Coordinators.

Mr. Modi emphasized on nutritional food for the students. He appealed to Coordinators to use this technology for nutritional food to the school children along with learning and assessment.

According to sources, this Centre collects over five hundred cror data sets annually and analyses those meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help to enhance overall learning outcomes for students in the state. The Centre also helps in tracking daily online attendance of teachers and students and undertakes centralised summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students.

Earlier, Mr. Modi was welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from this evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart