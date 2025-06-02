PM Modi holds talks with Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios in New Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios in New Delhi today. During the meeting, two leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Mr. Palacios is on a three-day state visit to India.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met President Palacios and appreciated his positive sentiments and guidance for enhancing India-Paraguay cooperation in many domains. Dr Jaishankar expressed confidence that Mr. Palacios’ talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open new avenues for India’s engagement with Paraguay and the South American region. He is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

President Peña will also visit Mumbai before returning to Paraguay on Wednesday. In Mumbai, President Peña will meet the state political leaders, representatives from business and industry, and tech leaders. India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in 1961, fostering warm and friendly ties between the two nations over the decades. The two countries have developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology. Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region. Several Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors have their presence in Paraguay. Paraguayan companies also have their presence in India, contributing to the economic ties between the two nations. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism.