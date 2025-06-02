Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

Rainfall lashed several parts of the National Capital in the evening, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next five days.

The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in Southern Peninsular India over Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka till Wednesday. Similar conditions are predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Wednesday. In Northwest India, heavy rainfall is predicted over Konkan and Goa till Tuesday.

In Central and Eastern India, light to moderate rainfall is forcast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. The IMD also predicted dust storm conditions over West Rajasthan for next three days.