HM Amit Shah speaks to CMs of flood-hit Northeastern states; Assures all help

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the Chief Ministers of four northeastern states-Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh – offering full support as the region battles severe floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains.



Mr. Shah personally spoke with the state leaders today, promising that the central government would provide all necessary help. He said, the Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the conversation and thanked Shah for his concern and immediate assistance offer.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, fire services, and local authorities, are working around the clock to help those affected. With more rain expected, officials are on high alert and continuing efforts to reduce damage and deliver relief.