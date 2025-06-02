Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

HM Amit Shah speaks to CMs of flood-hit Northeastern states; Assures all help

Jun 2, 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CMs of flood-hit Northeastern states; Assures Centre’s full support

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the Chief Ministers of four northeastern states-Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh – offering full support as the region battles severe floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains.


Mr. Shah personally spoke with the state leaders today, promising that the central government would provide all necessary help. He said, the Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.


Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the conversation and thanked Shah for his concern and immediate assistance offer.
Rescue teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, fire services, and local authorities, are working around the clock to help those affected. With more rain expected, officials are on high alert and continuing efforts to reduce damage and deliver relief.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

Jun 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Weather Forecast Across

Jun 1, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NIA Conducts Raids in 8 States in Connection With Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

2 June 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

2 June 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

2 June 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal on visit to France to boost Indo-French trade and strategic ties

2 June 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!