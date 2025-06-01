Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Weather Forecast Across

Jun 1, 2025
Weather Forecast Across Country

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

According to IMD, Delhi along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh can experience light rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds till 4th of June. The weathermen has predicted isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh today.

The agency has said that thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed is also very likely to be expected over Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The weather agency has said that Saurashtra and Kutch will witness strong surface winds at isolated places.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!