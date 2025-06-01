India Weather Forecast Across

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

According to IMD, Delhi along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh can experience light rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds till 4th of June. The weathermen has predicted isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh today.

The agency has said that thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed is also very likely to be expected over Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The weather agency has said that Saurashtra and Kutch will witness strong surface winds at isolated places.